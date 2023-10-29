SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,625 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJT opened at $103.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

