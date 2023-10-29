SPC Financial Inc. Buys 11,588 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $41.29 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

