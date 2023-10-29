SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,914 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

