SPC Financial Inc. Buys 38,313 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,313 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 14.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.41% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $133,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,037,000 after purchasing an additional 417,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.