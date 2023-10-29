SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

