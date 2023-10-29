SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 427,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 398,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

