SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

