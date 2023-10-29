SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJR stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.