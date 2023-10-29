SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

