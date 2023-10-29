SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $185.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.