SPC Financial Inc. Has $16.97 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 2.14% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 59,527 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $120.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $719.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

