SPC Financial Inc. Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

