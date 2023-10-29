SPC Financial Inc. Has $34.99 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 2.24% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,997,990,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $42.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

