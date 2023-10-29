SPC Financial Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

