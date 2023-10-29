SPC Financial Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.21.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

