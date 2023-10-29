SPC Financial Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,761,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $94.84 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

