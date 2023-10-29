SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 3,169 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.



