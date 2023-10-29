SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,990,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.