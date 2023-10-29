SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

