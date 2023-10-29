SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

