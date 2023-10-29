SPC Financial Inc. Sells 424 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.4% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,892,000 after purchasing an additional 440,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.1% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.