SPC Financial Inc. Sells 691 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

