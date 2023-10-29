SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

WY opened at $28.62 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

