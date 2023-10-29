SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $186.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,906. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

