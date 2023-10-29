SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

