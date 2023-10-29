SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Increased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 4,499,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

