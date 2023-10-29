SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Trimmed by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $425.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

