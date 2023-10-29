SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.00% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

RLY remained flat at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

