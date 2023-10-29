Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Spire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Quarry LP grew its stake in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 1.3 %

SR stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.