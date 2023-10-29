SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 646,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

