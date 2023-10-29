Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 1.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

