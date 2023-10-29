SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.2-$535.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $154.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $116.58 and a 1 year high of $196.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 64.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 327.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

