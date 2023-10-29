SR Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 30th. SR Bancorp had issued 9,055,172 shares in its initial public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $90,551,720 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SR Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SR Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SR Bancorp stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of SR Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.