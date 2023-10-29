SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.51. 54,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 152,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

SRM Entertainment Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

