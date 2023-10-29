Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $732.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 732 ($8.97) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.11). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($8.97), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £715.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 732 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
