Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.61

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.61 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.07). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.09), with a volume of 34,196 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £352.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,271.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.75.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

