Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.