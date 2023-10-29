Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 29th (AAU, AEZS, ASM, AWX, BGI, BLPH, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CCLP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 29th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

