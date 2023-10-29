Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 29th (AAU, AEZS, ASM, AWX, BGI, BLPH, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CCLP)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 29th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

