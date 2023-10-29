Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 29th (ANF, AXR, BHP, BLD, GKOS, HBAN, ITT, KNOP, NI, OTEX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 29th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

