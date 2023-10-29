Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 29th (ANF, AXR, BHP, BLD, GKOS, HBAN, ITT, KNOP, NI, OTEX)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 29th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

