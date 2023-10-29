StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial lowered Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,083,834 shares of company stock valued at $74,316,242. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

