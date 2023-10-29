StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRTX. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

