StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.