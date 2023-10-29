StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.00.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
