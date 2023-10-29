StockNews.com Downgrades Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KN

Knowles Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 49,681.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 2,118,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 123.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.