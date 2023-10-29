StockNews.com Downgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.31.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $56.24 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.