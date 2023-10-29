StockNews.com Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $497.87.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.07 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

