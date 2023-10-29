StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ULH stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

