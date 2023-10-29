StockNews.com Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.5 %

CRUS stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

