StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.