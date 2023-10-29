StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

