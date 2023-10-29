Stonebridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257,640 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,555,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 384,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

